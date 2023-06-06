© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Congressional candidate Burt Thakur: When I get into Congress, the first piece of legislation I will attempt to put on the floor is to declare the CCP a terrorist organization!
#CCP #terroristorganization #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】国会候选人伯尔特·塔库尔：一旦我选上国会议员，我将尽力推动国会通过的第一项立法就是就是宣布中共为恐怖组织！
#中共 #恐怖组织 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平