Understanding Cancer Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
126 views • 10 months ago

00:00:17- My mother died of Renal Cell Carcinoma a few years back. We were told that it is hereditary. Now my younger brother has been diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma, and again we are being told all direction descendants should be screened. What is your opinion about this and are there any suggestions you may have regarding this type of cancer?

00:03:18 - My sister-in-law has cancer which has spread from the colon through her whole body. The GP said that the cause is likely her extreme sweating (she used to be a chef in a very hot kitchen). Is it true? I always sweat extremely at night before my menses and am worried that this will contribute. Further, can I ask about the causality of eating meat and the growth of cancer cells? I lately read a research showing that not eating meat reduces the risk of stroke, cancer and heart attack by 20%. Any advice on this?

00:11:05 - I have ovarian cancer. What supplements or food can I take to stop it from spreading? I've had surgery to remove the tumors but this caused spillage of the cancer cells throughout my body. I've refused chemotherapy.  

00:15:17 - I have heard that breastmilk in protein (hamlet) can cure cancer. Can you please have a topic on this? 

00:17:38 - Regarding the apricot seeds, how many and how often would you recommend eating them? And for how long?

cancerchemotherapyholisticdiseasehealtherapy
