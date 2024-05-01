© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
Apr 30, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
MAKE READY -'CAUSE COPS CAN'T!
LEO: SHOOTER KIA RATIO IS UNSUSTAINABLE!
CUCKED CONGRESS FOR ENDLESS UKRAINE WAR!
DISNEY DADDY PROVES WE CAN RESIST NOT REVOLT!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4si1kq-blan-tratifa-goes-gazantifa.html