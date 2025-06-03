The Saturnal Control System and The Audacity of it All

6.03.2025 9am Pacific

We keep on trucking... The blows keep coming but we still stand and we overcome. There's some realities we all must face together as a community, a nation. The true nature of things must be recognized for what it is so that we are more prepared and can anticipate what kinds of assaults will come our way. The time to act surprised or confused is over. We are not afforded the luxury of playing naïve.

Today we will venture into a video by Esoteric Guardian regarding the Jesuits, and further solidify the links to the demiurgos, Saturn. What has highjacked mankind has but one ultimate objective. To keep us distracted and chasing our tails as they commit an Armageddon and although it may be seen as a suicide mission they are on like Samson, they, the ones they deem of importance, will be securely hidden away deep underground and out of harms way as the rest of the world's surface burns.

