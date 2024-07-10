Brighteon Broadcast News, July 10, 2024 – Will Joe Biden be UPLOADED to an AI MACHINE to make him sound human again?

- Power grid failures in Nigeria and America. (0:03)

- Joe Biden's mental acuity and potential for Weekend at Bernie's. (3:47)

- Election fraud and illegals: The "vote fraud amnesty confession" plan. (8:09)

- Why millions of illegals must be deported. (20:56)

- Joe Biden's health deteriorating with more Parkinson's disease symptoms. (37:25)

- Economics, petrodollar system, and pandemics. (41:33)

- The coming collapse of the #petrodollar system and its implications for World War III. (54:26)

- US dollar's dominance in global trade and potential collapse due to #inflation and debt. (1:03:43)

- US economic decline and consequences for Americans. (1:13:39)

- Potential global conflict triggers, including Iran and Russia. (1:40:07)

- The collapse of the petrodollar system and the rise of #BRICS currencies. (1:46:48)





