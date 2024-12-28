BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Music Celebrating the Impact of the Holy Angels - 12+ Songs
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
9 views • 6 months ago

00:00 Leave the Monarchs Alone   
3:09 Hail to the Second Trinity
6:23 The Global Consequences Ball
8:38 Love, Light and Truth
12:28 The Call Goes Out Throughout the World
16:07 Heart of the People
19:08 True Masterminds
21:34 Heavenly Reign
24:33 Supernatural
27:31 Be Free as a Bird
29:59 Addicted to Holy Graces
33:10 Wisdom Has Made a Way
36:03 Wisdom TURNS Our Sorrows to Joy

All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our December 27, 2024 Blog

Mirrored on X/Twitter

Keywords
testimonyrevelationtwo witnessesglobal apocalypseroyal monarchysuno musicthetwowitnessesglobalmonarchykingpeterandqueenmary
