Beijing’s Communist Party affiliate in the USA, the Democrat Party, took their lawlessness to another level yesterday. A New York Democrat judge arbitrarily ruled that he had the legal power to dissolve former President Donald Trump’s corporation and sell off its assets. In other words, he stripped Donald Trump penniless. The communist revolution in America has now moved to its next phase: asset confiscation. Every patriot should be extremely alarmed and ready to defend our rights and liberty.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.
Airdate 9/27/23