In Krasnogorovka, a Ukrainian soldier decided to show the middle finger to a Russian UAV operator, for which he was instantly torn to pieces.

Adding just posted:

⚡️The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Patriot air defense missile launchers in the Dnipropetrovsk region with Iskander, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Adding:

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Miroshnik, speaking about the Ukrainian Armed Forces preparing to attack Russian nuclear facilities, urged the U.S. to obtain information from Kiev on this matter.

☢️🇺🇦 Prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who revealed Kiev's plans to attack Russian nuclear facilities, were part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade that attacked the Kursk region, the Kharkov Regional Military Administration told RIA Novosti.



About this UKR NPP Planned Attack reported earlier:

The Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkov Regional Military-Civil Administration has reported that, according to operational information from prisoners of war, Ukraine is planning to strike Russian nuclear facilities.

Currently, it is known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces intend to attack nuclear sites at the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants in Kurchatov and Energodar.

The department further explained that the goal of these planned strikes is to accuse Russia of provocation and "self-attacks."

Per RIA Novosti the planned strike against both nuclear power plants is being supervised by the Intelligence Services of the United Kingdom. Large numbers of Western journalists are in Zaporozhye and Sumy to report on the strikes and ensure early spin.

Comment from channel where video was found:

🐻 RIA Novosti is huge. It is one of the big two Russian press agencies along with TASS. The source for this is not some military blogger, it is apparently a very high ranking source from the Russian Intelligence Services. This means before you ask 'is Putin aware/will Russia do something/why are they not paying attention?' this means that the very highest levels of the Russian government know about this plot and are giving details publically. They have their attention fixed on this and are worried.





