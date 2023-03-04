iZeeker iG400 4K Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Purchase the iZeeker iG400 Trail Camera on Amazon:
https://a.co/d/9Zg9Lxn
Today we are taking a look at another trail camera from iZeeker. Be sure to check out other products from iZeeker!
https://izeeker.co/
#izeeker #trailcamera #camera
0:00 - Intro
1:07 - Overview & Unboxing
3:36 - How To Use & Setup
12:11 - 1080P Video Samples w/ Audio
13:01 - 1080P Video Samples w/ Music
17:13 - 20MP Photo Samples w/ Music
19:08 - Conclusion & Thoughts
https://www.iampnt.com
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
If you love me, buy me a beer or whiskey!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb