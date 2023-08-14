BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CCP has been promoting DCEP to replace the USD dollar systems and bring out a Western financial tsunami
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • 08/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2o2osob011

08/11/2023 Aila on The Jeff Dornik Show: The CCP has been promoting DCEP to replace the USD dollar systems and bring out a Western financial tsunami. Also, the CCP released viruses, resulting in a significant loss of American lives, and they have established bioweapon labs worldwide, including the one recently discovered in California. For the past few years, Miles Guo has been consistently warning the United States about all these problems. Unfortunately, it took experiencing a substantial loss of lives for the U.S. to realize the danger posed by the CCP.


08/11/2023 小飞象做客The Jeff Dornik Show：中共一直在推广数字人民币(DCEP)，以取代美元体系和引发西方的金融海啸。此外，中共还释放了病毒，导致大量美国人丧生。他们在全球范围内建立了生物武器实验室，包括最近在加州发现的那个。在过去几年中，郭文贵先生一直就这些问题在持续地警告美国。不幸的是，美国失去了这么多生命后才意识到中共所带来的危险。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy