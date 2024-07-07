WEF : "In 50 years, maybe we won't own anything?"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In 50 years, maybe we won't own anything?"
World Economic Forum: "Can you rent everything you need in life? Recent years have seen massive growth in the rental economy... The upshot is that you get the things you need and want with less debt and less waste."
I am pretty sure "WE" doesn't apply to them...
