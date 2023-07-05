Woman in COMA Dies & Gets Shown TRUTH About WHY We Are HERE! (Powerful NDE) | Anita Moorjani

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next Level Soul Podcast
All links to today's guest's books and official site - click below: https://nextlevelsoul.com/anita-moorjani-nde/
Books by Anita Moorjani: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B006IMNHFY/allbooks?ingress=0&visitId=55eecf49-37ef-44d6-a9b1-3d0bd37bf5a0&store_ref=ap_rdr&linkCode=sl2&tag=nextlevelsoul-20&linkId=0afb971f77609542c51a08377a3e7afd&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl
Anita Moorjani is a renowned speaker, author, and spiritual teacher whose remarkable near-death experience (NDE) has captivated audiences worldwide. Born in Singapore to Indian parents, Anita grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped her perspective on life and spirituality. However, it was her battle with cancer and subsequent NDE that transformed her life and turned her into a beacon of hope and healing for countless individuals. In 2006, Anita was diagnosed with lymphoma, and her condition rapidly deteriorated. At the brink of death, she experienced a profound NDE,
0:41 - Life prior to NDE
4:02 - Being diagnosed with cancer
9:15 - The power of words
11:01 - NDE Story
21:18 - The idea of karma
27:14 - The experience of life review
33:52 - The afterlife experience
40:25 - The process of coming back to life
53:11 - Living a fulfilled life
53:43 - Advice to young Anita
56:03 - Ultimate purpose of life
56:18 - Anita's work
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Next Level Soul, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.