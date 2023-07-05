Woman in COMA Dies & Gets Shown TRUTH About WHY We Are HERE! (Powerful NDE) | Anita Moorjani



Next Level Soul Podcast

Jul 1, 2023 Next Level Soul Podcast

Anita Moorjani is a renowned speaker, author, and spiritual teacher whose remarkable near-death experience (NDE) has captivated audiences worldwide. Born in Singapore to Indian parents, Anita grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped her perspective on life and spirituality. However, it was her battle with cancer and subsequent NDE that transformed her life and turned her into a beacon of hope and healing for countless individuals. In 2006, Anita was diagnosed with lymphoma, and her condition rapidly deteriorated. At the brink of death, she experienced a profound NDE,





0:41 - Life prior to NDE

4:02 - Being diagnosed with cancer

9:15 - The power of words

11:01 - NDE Story

21:18 - The idea of karma

27:14 - The experience of life review

33:52 - The afterlife experience

40:25 - The process of coming back to life

53:11 - Living a fulfilled life

53:43 - Advice to young Anita

56:03 - Ultimate purpose of life

56:18 - Anita's work

