Woman in COMA Dies & Gets Shown TRUTH About WHY We Are HERE! (Powerful NDE) | Anita Moorjani
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
9
1222 views • 07/05/2023

Next Level Soul Podcast
Jul 1, 2023 Next Level Soul Podcast
Watch Anita's FREE NDE Course: Discover The Transformative Power Of Near-Death Experiences 👉https://theshiftnetwork.com/NearDeathExperiences?&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=infusionsoft&cookieUUID=1b22671e-22db-470b-89ba-bf92d0400a04

All links to today's guest's books and official site - click below: https://nextlevelsoul.com/anita-moorjani-nde/


Books by Anita Moorjani: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B006IMNHFY/allbooks?ingress=0&visitId=55eecf49-37ef-44d6-a9b1-3d0bd37bf5a0&store_ref=ap_rdr&linkCode=sl2&tag=nextlevelsoul-20&linkId=0afb971f77609542c51a08377a3e7afd&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Anita Moorjani is a renowned speaker, author, and spiritual teacher whose remarkable near-death experience (NDE) has captivated audiences worldwide. Born in Singapore to Indian parents, Anita grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped her perspective on life and spirituality. However, it was her battle with cancer and subsequent NDE that transformed her life and turned her into a beacon of hope and healing for countless individuals. In 2006, Anita was diagnosed with lymphoma, and her condition rapidly deteriorated. At the brink of death, she experienced a profound NDE,


0:41 - Life prior to NDE

4:02 - Being diagnosed with cancer

9:15 - The power of words

11:01 - NDE Story

21:18 - The idea of karma

27:14 - The experience of life review

33:52 - The afterlife experience

40:25 - The process of coming back to life

53:11 - Living a fulfilled life

53:43 - Advice to young Anita

56:03 - Ultimate purpose of life

56:18 - Anita's work

56:55 - Final Message Subscribe to NLS Podcast: 👉 https://www.youtube.com/ @NextLevelSoul Subscribe to NLS Clip: 👉    / @nextlevelsoulclips   Support our mission to spread this information around the world & become a member: 👉    / @nextlevelsoul   --------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- --------------- Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Next Level Soul, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent. --------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- --------------- 🌟 Listen to the podcast: Apple Podcasts ➡️ https://nextlevelsoul.com/apple Spotify ➡️ https://nextlevelsoul.com/spotify Google Podcasts ➡️ https://nextlevelsoul.com/google #nde #neardeathexperience #nextlevelsoul #spirituality #story

Keywords
spiritualgodconsciousnesssoulndediesanita moorjaninext level soul podcast
