Dr. Rashid Buttar 1966-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 20, 1966 to May 18, 2023.Dr. Rashid Buttar, the British-American physician who was responsible for waking up millions of people to the truth about Big Pharma and the globalist agenda, was found dead on May 18. He was 57 and in supremely good health.
Found these 2 Dr. Buttar videos at Wil Paranormal's channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/