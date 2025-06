17,000 Leading Doctors Demand COVID Vaccine Ban and Call for Nuremberg 2.0 Trials

The official narrative surrounding the mRNA vaccines is unraveling fast. Officially, these vaccines are now considered the deadliest drugs in the history of Western medicine, causing death and injury to millions worldwide, yet the media and powerful elites continue to cover it up.



In the past, drugs like Thalidomide rocked the world and led to massive scandals. But the mRNA vaccines? Their devastating toll on human life has been conveniently ignored or downplayed, as the very people responsible Big Pharma and the global elite continue to pull the strings behind the scenes.



The stakes couldn't be higher, but it's not too late. Thousands of brave doctors, including some of the most respected researchers in the world, are stepping forward, risking their careers, and their lives, to fight back against the machine and expose the greatest cover up in history.









