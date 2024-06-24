KILLING LITTLE CHILDREN IN TACOMA/SEATTLE WITH VACCINES & SUING FOR DAMAGES!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview a medical professional who had first hand experience with major hospitals in the Pacific Northwest regularly sending out “vaccine vans” to give Covid and other so called “vaccines” to children in Tacoma/Seattle, Washington (with or without parents’ permission!). When kids die and/or injured, the hospitals are instructed not to report the deaths to VAERS (the vaccine injury reporting center, www.vaers-bhhs.gov ); anyone who criticizes the system can face job loss or worse. Pfizer paid for Washington Democratic Governor Inslees’ gubernatorial campaign so there is no help from the state. However, the U.S. Ninth Circuit for the Federal Court of Appeals just ruled that the Covid “vaccines” are NOT vaccines, so the government and Big Pharma are not protected from liability from people dying or injured from the vaccines. So they can now be sued for deaths and injuries! See: https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2024/06/07/22-55908.pdf Vaxxed blood is considered so dangerous in Japan that is banned. I hope you all can listen to this Out of this World radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldradio.com

