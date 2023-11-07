BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hitman - Alfred C. Martino
Alfred C. Martino
Alfred C. Martino
7 views • 11/07/2023

Listen on Spotify & Deezer:

https://open.spotify.com/album/07vSi5QMvNUXwiuDMRIOwc

https://www.deezer.com/us/album/508048021

vocals, music & lyrics by Alfred C. Martino

Copyright 2024 Alfred C. Martino #music #song #lyrics

Hitman

​ Somebody’s lookin’ me down

Somebody’s comin’ around

Somebody’s at the back gate

Somebody’s sayin’ it’s late

Somebody’s playin’ it loose

Somebody’s hangin’ a noose

Somebody’s layin’ the blame

Somebody’s callin’ my name

Somebody’s spinnin’ a wheel

Somebody’s makin’ the deal

Somebody’s breakin’ the rules

Somebody’s spillin’ the truth

Somebody’s playin’ wit’ fate

Somebody’s takin’ the bait

Somebody’s givin’ up time

Somebody’s droppin’ a dime


Without a trace

All signs erased

Shadows appear

Someone’s a killer

Cat and dead prey

The game we play

Click sound flash bright

It’s a long road to goodnight


Somebody’s shakin’ the cage

Somebody’s settin’ the stage

Somebody’s baitin’ the trap

Somebody’s huntin’ a rat

Somebody’s makin’ the drop

Somebody’s flashin’ a Glock

Somebody’s taken aim

Somebody’s done the same


2024 Alfred C. Martino

#hitman #songlyrics #alfredcmartinomusic

