Hitman - Alfred C. Martino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please Like, Comment & Subscribe!
Listen on Spotify & Deezer:
https://open.spotify.com/album/07vSi5QMvNUXwiuDMRIOwc
https://www.deezer.com/us/album/508048021
vocals, music & lyrics by Alfred C. Martino
Copyright 2024 Alfred C. Martino #music #song #lyrics
Hitman
Somebody’s lookin’ me down
Somebody’s comin’ around
Somebody’s at the back gate
Somebody’s sayin’ it’s late
Somebody’s playin’ it loose
Somebody’s hangin’ a noose
Somebody’s layin’ the blame
Somebody’s callin’ my name
Somebody’s spinnin’ a wheel
Somebody’s makin’ the deal
Somebody’s breakin’ the rules
Somebody’s spillin’ the truth
Somebody’s playin’ wit’ fate
Somebody’s takin’ the bait
Somebody’s givin’ up time
Somebody’s droppin’ a dime
Without a trace
All signs erased
Shadows appear
Someone’s a killer
Cat and dead prey
The game we play
Click sound flash bright
It’s a long road to goodnight
Somebody’s shakin’ the cage
Somebody’s settin’ the stage
Somebody’s baitin’ the trap
Somebody’s huntin’ a rat
Somebody’s makin’ the drop
Somebody’s flashin’ a Glock
Somebody’s taken aim
Somebody’s done the same
2024 Alfred C. Martino
#hitman #songlyrics #alfredcmartinomusic