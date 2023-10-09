Palestinians using MANPADS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian resources posted a video of the use of MANPADS on Israeli AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Judging by the footage, the militants used old Soviet Strela-2M complexes with homemade batteries.
Over the past two days, Hamas has reported the destruction of four AOI helicopters. According to other sources, two aircraft were damaged, which were able to reach the airfields on their own.
Source @rybar