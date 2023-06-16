SENATOR TO PARENTS: FLEE CALIFORNIA IF YOU LOVE YOUR CHILDREN

A radical bill is making its way through the California state legislature that would permit the state’s child protective services bureaucrats to seize children from parents who do not affirm the child’s chosen gender identity.

The California State Senate Judicial Committee heard testimony on AB957 that was introduced by Assembly member Lori Wilson and State Senator Scott Weiner, both far-leftist Democrats. Legislation AB 957 cleared the committee with an 8-1 vote on Tuesday.

San Francisco Senator Weiner also introduced a bill that would require foster parents to affirm the gender of a child entering their home and another bill that would grant access to sex changes for minors without parental consent.

One California state senator, however, is so alarmed by his state’s rapid movement toward totalitarian communism that he plans to not only leave the state senate, but also leave the state. Senator Scott Wilk also warned parents to flee the state of California if they love their children.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/15/23