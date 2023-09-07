Pekiti-Tirsia Dumpag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tuhon Allen J. Sachetti gives you an introduction here to Dumpag (Dumog-Pangamut) first against a puncher or Boxer type attacker and then secondly how to be offensive with the threat to strike them first before they are able to attack you. Tuhon Sachetti teaches Pekiti-Tirsia at his school in Newark Delaware but is also available for travel to your location for Seminars, Camps or Private Lessons. Call 302-743-3115 for more information.