GEORGIA COUPLE WHO RAPED THEIR SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED SONS 🤬 SENTENCED TO 100 YEARS IN PRISON

JUST IN: Georgia couple who r*ped their special needs adopted sons & prost*tuted them out to friends, sentenced to 100 years in prison.





100 years is too nice.





William Zulock & Zachary Zulock both plead guilty to the horrifying crimes.





The following is extremely disturbing:





The boys were initially adopted through a Christian special-needs adoption agency who were accused of "cutting corners" through the process.





The men had adopted the boys several years before they were caught and admitted that they had mol*sted the boys for a long period, as reported on by Townhall's

@MiaCathell

.





Investigators found over seven terabytes of evidence detailing the graphic crimes, including images, videos, and text messages.





The initial 17-count indictment alleged that the dads performed oral s*x on elementary school boys, forced the boys to perform oral s*x on them, and r*ped their sons.





During one incident, the 11-year-old at the time was injured during the r*pe.





The couple would also pimp out their children to nearby ped*philes in the Atlanta-area suburbs. The r*pes by the couple were filmed and then sent to these men through social media who would also r*pe the boys.





On one occasion, one of the men in the ped*phile ring brutally r*ped the boy causing physical injuries.





One of the men in the ring eventually told law enforcement, revealing how he received messages from the Zulock's talking about how excited they were about "f*cking [his] son tonight" which were on film.





William Zulock pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated sod*my, three counts of aggravated child mol*station, two counts of inc*st, and two counts of s*xual exploitation of children. (11alive)





Zachary Zulock pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sod*my, three counts of aggravated child mol*station, two counts of sod*my, and three counts of sexual expl*itation of children.





They were both sentenced to 100 years.





Luis Vizcarro-Sanchez, who was one of the others in the ped*phile ring, pleaded guilty to pandering for a person under 18. He was sentenced to 60 years, with 15 years in prison.





Video: Townhall.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1871310941830127820