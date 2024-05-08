The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's most Famous Landmark & nat'l Symbol of Germany, was painted in the symbols of the USSR - someone hacked the backlight, for Victory Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's most famous landmark and the national symbol of Germany, was painted in the symbols of the USSR. Looks like someone hacked the backlight.
Done probably for Victory Day, today May 8th. Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. German Instrument of Surrender late evening on 8 May 1945 (9 May Moscow Time)