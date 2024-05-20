UN Replacement Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN Troops Being Brought In As Migrant Refugees
* Does the United Nations have a secret army of illegals already embedded in the U.S. for a hostile take-over?
* Our federal government has been conducting a wide-scale criminal operation to flood America with unvetted foreigners, distribute them across the country, and provide them with homes and financial support.
* This is a deployment of violent, healthy, fighting-age men i.e. foreign troops in America.
The full episode is linked below.
