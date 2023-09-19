Horrifying Moment! Ukraine's Forces ‘Broke Through’ A Major Russian Defensive Line

US Military News





Ukrainian forces have achieved a significant milestone by breaking through Russia's initial defensive barrier near Zaporizhzhia. This comes after weeks of extensive mine clearance efforts. Brig Gen Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the commanding general of the southern counteroffensive, shared some insights into this achievement.





The Ukrainian forces are now expanding their presence on both sides of this breach and securing the territory they've acquired in recent combat. It's a significant step forward in their mission. He estimated that Russia allocated the majority of its time and resources, roughly 60%, to constructing the first defensive line, with only about 20% each allocated to the second and third lines, primarily due to Moscow's underestimated expectations of Ukrainian forces breaking through.





