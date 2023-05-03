BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
**WATCH OUT**SUDAN BIOLAB REPORTEDLY BREACHED. "NEVER LET A CRISIS GO TO WASTE" ...HEADS UP GUYS
57 views • 05/03/2023

What an opportunity to blame someone who won't even be around to answer any questions, for realesing a new "viral" plandemic. This is a no brainer. I can't see em adding this up. This has narrative and reasons written all over it. Let's watch this space guys. Maybe up your immunity regiment until we see what's up. I think brucelosis bacteria is a perfect weapon to release in Africa and pretend it's a pandemic. So, I'm looking for it. Hit meeee! [email protected] 

preppingsurvivalpandemicvirussudanviolabsmorebullshit
