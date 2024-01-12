Become the Clay!

Dec 31, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: In order for me to use you, you need to submit as clay. If you continue to insist on being the potter of your life vs. allowing me to be the potter, then we both have no clay to work with. #BecometheClay #GodisthePotter

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://i.mtr.cool/lonhcuuwbf