Sen Mazie Hirono ATTACKS Hegseth for drinking alcohol
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
80 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Sen. Mazie Hirono: You recently promised some of my Republican colleagues that you stopped drinking, and won't drink if confirmed, correct?

Pete Hegseth: Absolutely.

Sen. Mazie Hirono: Will you resign as Secretary of Defense if you drink on the job, which is a 24/7 position.

Pete Hegseth: I've made this commitment on behalf of the men and women I'm serving.

Sen. Mazie Hirono: (Interupting) Will you resign as Secretary of Defense if you drink on the job?

Pete Hegseth: I've made this commitment on behalf of the men and women I'm serving, because it's the most important deployment of my life.

Sen. Mazie Hirono: (Interupting): I am not hearing ... I am not hearing the answer to my question, so I'm going to move on

--

Original clip from Daily Caller on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v69bc2g-sen.-mazie-hirono-attacks-hegseth-for-drinking-alcohol.html

Keywords
truth2025hegsethsenate hearinghironoalcoholconfirmation hearing
