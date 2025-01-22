© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Sen. Mazie Hirono: You recently promised some of my Republican colleagues that you stopped drinking, and won't drink if confirmed, correct?
Pete Hegseth: Absolutely.
Sen. Mazie Hirono: Will you resign as Secretary of Defense if you drink on the job, which is a 24/7 position.
Pete Hegseth: I've made this commitment on behalf of the men and women I'm serving.
Sen. Mazie Hirono: (Interupting) Will you resign as Secretary of Defense if you drink on the job?
Pete Hegseth: I've made this commitment on behalf of the men and women I'm serving, because it's the most important deployment of my life.
Sen. Mazie Hirono: (Interupting): I am not hearing ... I am not hearing the answer to my question, so I'm going to move on
Original clip from Daily Caller on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v69bc2g-sen.-mazie-hirono-attacks-hegseth-for-drinking-alcohol.html