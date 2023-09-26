BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canadian Parliament Honours Nazi Waffen SS Soldier
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
146 views • 09/26/2023

And now for another exciting episode of Bizarro World, brought to you by Trudeau's Canadian Parliament. A former Waffen SS soldier is honoured by the Canadian parliament for his bravery in helping fight the Russians in WWll.

Something just doesn't seem right here?

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'Reptilian World' by M33 Project

Free Music Archives

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Free Music  Archive and this channel.

pce wed00:10

nazicanadatrudeauzelenskyywaffen ss
