Canadian Parliament Honours Nazi Waffen SS Soldier

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And now for another exciting episode of Bizarro World, brought to you by Trudeau's Canadian Parliament. A former Waffen SS soldier is honoured by the Canadian parliament for his bravery in helping fight the Russians in WWll.
Something just doesn't seem right here?
Video source:
'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing theme music:
'Reptilian World' by M33 Project
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Free Music Archive and this channel.
pce wed00:10