Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 1, 2023 - Mental models, misinformation and the waning of human cognition

- AI's rapid advancement and its impact on human cognition. (0:02)

- AI-generated summaries and the potential dangers of relying on AI for climate solutions. (8:58)

- AI, climate change, and censorship. (15:49)

- AI, government control, and health industry manipulation. (22:12)

- AI, climate change, and health research. (29:09)

- Decline of human cognition and rise of AI. (36:48)

- Censorship, misinformation, and manipulation of memory. (42:22)

- The limitations of human perception and cognition. (52:16)

- Cognitive enhancement through mushroom consumption. (58:40)

- AI's impact on society and personal priorities. (1:05:04)

- UAE abandoning dollar for oil trades and financial landscape shifts. (1:08:14)

- US foreign policy in the Middle East and Ukraine. (1:14:03)

- Geopolitical events and potential miscalculations. (1:19:44)

- US-Israel relations and media decentralization. (1:25:45)

- US foreign policy and the collapse of the Soviet Union. (1:37:09)

- Geopolitics and economic sanctions. (1:42:55)

- Russia's economic and military strength. (1:49:36)

- US-European relations and geopolitics. (1:54:46)

- Geopolitics and media censorship with Paul Craig Roberts. (2:06:52)





