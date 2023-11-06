1975: Senator Frank Church’s Warning Of Intel Agencies Capability To Impose “Total Tyranny”. “That Same Capability Could Be Turned Around On The American People”

BE & REMAIN AWARE, that the United States "government", is a Rothschild & Cronies PRIVATE GLOBALIST CORPORATION MASQUERADING AS the "government" of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION --- And that, as such, NO ONE OF US EVEN HAVE TO CARE WHAT IT IS THAT THEY WANT, FOR NOT A SINGLE PRIVATE CORPORATION HAS ANY LAWFUL AUTHORITY OVER THE PEOPLE.

On August 17, 1975 Senator Frank Church appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press and issued a stark warning about a certain technology perfected by the intelligence community, which could be used by the US government against its own citizens to create “total tyranny.”

The safeguard, the fail safe that the agencies that possess the technological capacity to impose tyranny operate within the law and under proper supervision has been completely ignored, annihilated by the ruling Democrat party.

“There would be no place to hide.” The technological capacity that the intelligence community has given the government could enable it to impose total tyranny. And there would be no way to fight back because the most careful effort to combine together in resistance to the government, no matter how privately it was done, is within the reach of the government to know. Such is this capability of this technology.”

“I know the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America and we must see to it that all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision so that we never cross over that abyss. That’s the abyss from which there is no return.”

