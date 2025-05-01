Trending - Israeli Wildfires, US Home Invasions, BBC AI & Iran War Drums

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day..





- Palestinian Authority offers Israel assistance in firefighting effort.

- Home Invasions on the Rise: Constitution-Free Policing in Trump’s America.

- BBC harnesses AI to create writing classes given by Agatha Christie.

- US Secretary of Defence threatens Iran yet again.





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans