The Secret Network Helping Biden Fuel the Border Invasion Ep 329

Glenn Beck





Jan 24, 2024





The Supreme Court just ruled the Biden administration can continue to dismantle Texas border protections put in place to stem the flow of illegal crossings at Eagle Pass. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released one of his harshest rebukes of President Biden yet in a constitutional showdown. We are beyond crisis-level numbers now thanks to a well-organized, globally funded network that is aiding and abetting an illegal INVASION at the southern border. The operation includes institutions like the United Nations, NGOs like Doctors Without Borders, and the Red Cross. Glenn reveals the extent of the global network, the institutions' detailed plans, and “migration maps” they hand out to residents in South America. But where will the millions and millions of illegal migrants we welcomed in live? In developments like Colony Ridge, Texas, as Glenn exposed in the latest Blaze Originals documentary. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tells Glenn why he is holding Senate hearings to uncover more about Colony Ridge and why he diverted more police resources to the community. Will Texas go to the mat with the federal government if the feds won’t protect the border? “We will arrest, detain, and jail anyone who is here illegally,” Patrick says. “We WILL hold the line.”





