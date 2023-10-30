INNERSTAND2ASCEND - AN INTRODUCTION - 30TH OCTOBER 2023

INNERSTAND2ASCEND



EZAYANA

MONDAY

UK 6.30 PM - PL SE - 7.30 PM - 11.30 AM PACIFIC - 2.30 PM EASTERN

The Innerstand2Ascend show is aimed for those who would like to look at their reality from a different perspective. These talks are supposed to work like an organic frequency activator opening up your mind for new energies and synchronizing your energetic and physical body systems for the new plasma energies that this planet is nowadays receiving.

If you are absolutely new to spiritual topics, you are most welcomed to join as well! We live in times of transition where things change and transform very quickly and we must adjust our Spirit, Mind and Body for these upcoming shifts.

As a healing facilitator, I have been advising people on how they can achieve Spiritual Integrity for quite a while and now I would like to move this to another level where I want to share my experience and through these weekly conversations, be able to assist anyone who would like to join and get some guidance.

The Innerstand2Ascend talks are supposed to open your mind for new possibilities and expand your perception towards connecting with the Higher Aspects of oneself. Get ready because we will unravel all the layers and go beyond the veils of illusion!

YOU are the one who makes the change. Let’s make it happen together!