0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
The Chinese Communist Party created the coronavirus and worked hand in hand with Pfizer, Moderna, and all of these big pharma companies to engineer a deadly bioweapon.
中共是冠状病毒的幕后黑手,他们还与辉瑞及摩德纳公司合作, 和所有这些大型制药公司一起设计致命的生物武器(中共疫苗)。
