Q angle & stairs - Jessie Graff & David “Flip” Rodriguez

If you’re smart enough to be certain of the chromosomes you were born with, this shit can be debunked EASILY.

MALES descend stairs with their knees pointed FORWARD, and the knees DO NOT separate

FEMALES because of their Q angle have to separate their knees, pointing them OUTWARD to go down stairs.

sure, you can try to fake it, but how comfortable is it going against the natural mechanics of your own skeleton? And can you do it if you’re NOT actively focused on it?

It’s crazy that the bones tell the truth huh? It’s like you can’t change your gender no matter how hard you identify or pretend! Amazing!





