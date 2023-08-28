© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jordan Peterson: Social media training court ruling branded 'DANGEROUS' by Ella Whelan
Ella Whelan reacts to Jordan Peterson being given social media training by a court ruling, after receiving backlash for ‘controversial’ social media posts.
#jordanpeterson #uspolitics #usnews #freespeech
Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com