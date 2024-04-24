The Moho





Apr 23, 2024





Tears of Happiness from Pregnant Mother Dog, Overcoming Adversity, Giving Birth to Beautiful Puppies





Welcome Stormi. This pregnant dog was abandoned on the street...

It was rainy and very cold. She is pregnant and about to give birth.

The owner was heartless in doing this crime.

She’s safe!!!!!





Help more Animal click here: https://bit.ly/2V6WWre





#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=At-fztFPHs8