Sen. John Fetterman seems to be getting worse not better.
GalacticStorm
244 views • 06/16/2023

Senator John Fetterman on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia:

"I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?"


 Senator John Fetterman on Friday couldn’t even string a sentence together during a Senate hearing on infrastructure projects.

Fetterman weighed in on the collapse of a portion of the northbound lanes on I-95 in Philly last weekend.

A portion of the northbound lanes on Interstate-95 (I-95) collapsed early Sunday morning following an explosion caused by a burning tanker truck, Philadelphia city officials announced.

The tanker truck reportedly caught fire underneath the I-95 overpass in a shocking incident that led to a portion of the busy highway crumbling.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

“All lanes of I95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response. Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes,” said Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Fetterman incoherently babbled about the highway collapse.

“I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?” Fetterman said.


https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1669779322725433355?s=20

Keywords
95incoherentsen john fettermaninterstate collapse
