Drones attacked the Tver region of Russia at night on ammo depot

Drones attacked the Tver region of Russia at night.
After landing, something detonates there. Opposition publics report a fire at an ammunition depot in the Toropets area.
This was not officially confirmed. But evacuation began in a number of populated areas of the region.
The construction of an arms depot in Toropets was officially announced in 2018. It was stated that it was an arsenal for storing missiles.
Adding:
17 people, including 3 children, were injured as a result of a UAV attack on Toropets in the Tver region.
3,000 local residents were evacuated and entry into the city was blocked.