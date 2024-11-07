IRGC special forces killing & capturing members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist organization during an exercise in Balochistan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: The IRGC has released footage of its special forces killing and capturing members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist organization during an exercise in Balochistan.
Balochistan region is split among three countries: Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
(Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps created outside, separated counterweight to the Iranian Armed Forces) per article: