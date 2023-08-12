Stunned! Best Buy Caught Red-Handed + The FBI's Anti-Catholic Problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Best Buy was caught discriminating against its religious employees: Story from independent news outlet OMG and journalist James O'Keefe. PLUS. The FBI's surveillance of the Catholic Church as "domestic terrorists" goes deeper than was reported back in March! I show you exactly what will happen to ALL churches if this isn't handled.
Venmo: @jesusandliberty CashApp: $jesusandliberty
