REPORT.FROM.CALIFORNIA

Watching these freaks build this insane scumset tonight was very hard to deal with....as usual. I know many of you know how I feel. Sorry my voice is scratchy....but the crop dusting is affecting me....as well as others I talk to daily. Many think it is allergies...If they only knew the truth...some do though....I sure point it out to them.
Aftermath Of A Day of Non Stop Spewing Over Us. 3/8/23 -- CALIFORNIA
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake