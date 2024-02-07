Is Zelensky Blackmailing Obiden?? | Rudy Giuliani and Roseanne Barr

Rudy Giuliani suggests that "Saint Zelensky" is blackmailing Joe Biden because he has bank account numbers and files on him that no one else does:





"Zelensky's mentor was the biggest money launderer in Ukraine. Zelensky knows the whole story. He knows a lot that I don't know. I can give you half the documents. He's got the whole file. Which means, if he says Joe I need 60 bill: Joe says, Yes sir...

Joe I need another 20 bill..





You want to see the other pictures of Hunter?





What about the foreign bank accounts. Joe you know we put a lot of money in foreign bank accounts for you?





But I have the bank accounts numbers. What do you think would happen if we started opening those bank accounts. You better give me the 60 bill..."





https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1754945894040916189?s=20