Is Zelensky Blackmailing Obiden?? | Rudy Giuliani and Roseanne Barr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rudy Giuliani suggests that "Saint Zelensky" is blackmailing Joe Biden because he has bank account numbers and files on him that no one else does:
"Zelensky's mentor was the biggest money launderer in Ukraine. Zelensky knows the whole story. He knows a lot that I don't know. I can give you half the documents. He's got the whole file. Which means, if he says Joe I need 60 bill: Joe says, Yes sir...
Joe I need another 20 bill..
You want to see the other pictures of Hunter?
What about the foreign bank accounts. Joe you know we put a lot of money in foreign bank accounts for you?
But I have the bank accounts numbers. What do you think would happen if we started opening those bank accounts. You better give me the 60 bill..."