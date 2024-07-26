© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Churches In The Holy Land terrasantanews
Christian Media Center - English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbarmKc_EWs&t
Terra Santa News 12/07/2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch6wEUJxCXo
Terra Santa News 19/07/2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5yppQIzcfY
Even in darkness there is light. A prayer for peace from Bethlehem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MvbIDFkXpE
Bethlehem - Prayer for peace from the City of Peace