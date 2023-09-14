Spiritual Warfare Series Part #2-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 13 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is our brand-new and much requested new Bible study series on the subject of spiritual warfare in the Church Age in the last days. Leaving aside the Charismatic proclivity to over-sensationalize this explosive topic, we instead open the pages of our King James Bible to obtain an accurate depiction of the spiritual battle we find ourselves in here in the closing moments of the Church Age. Tonight we have Part #2 in this series on Spiritual Warfare.