Today, SCOTUS heard the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history.

Today, SCOTUS heard Murthy v. Missouri, the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history. This isn't just about social media companies; it's a critical examination of government overreach.





SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson doesn't like Free Speech

"My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways”





🎤 I'm sorry Miss Jackson, but that's the point of 1A





The Biden administration and FBI's efforts to influence Big Tech into silencing dissent tramples on the 1st Amendment. Our focus must be on preventing government censorship, not compelling private entities to act as censors. This case could redefine our free speech.