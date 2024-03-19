Today, SCOTUS heard the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, SCOTUS heard Murthy v. Missouri, the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history. This isn't just about social media companies; it's a critical examination of government overreach.
SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson doesn't like Free Speech
"My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways”
🎤 I'm sorry Miss Jackson, but that's the point of 1A
The Biden administration and FBI's efforts to influence Big Tech into silencing dissent tramples on the 1st Amendment. Our focus must be on preventing government censorship, not compelling private entities to act as censors. This case could redefine our free speech.