BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Isaac Herzog, President Israel - Genocide Alert
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
187 views • 10/15/2023

Thank goodness, it's short. That's all I can take of him.

He stole the Palestinian's homes, a little while back and sounds like he's trying to kill the rest of them, now that he has this open chance, by saying he's defending his home and with military backing from other nations to help do it, after a visit from Blinken.

This was found at Twitter, with poster's comment below, and I found it through... both links posted. 

https://100percentfedup.com/watch-israeli-president-claims-there-are-no-innocents-in-gaza-including-civilians/

Clandestine@WarClandestine
GENOCIDE ALERT

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, says the quiet part out loud! He claims Israel are operating under international law, because the “entire nation” of Palestine “is responsible”. “This rhetoric that civilians are not aware, not informed, it’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime.”

HOLY SHIT… Israel are comfortable slaughtering civilians because they, quite literally, according to their President, view the Palestinian civilians as military combatants who are also responsible for the Hamas attacks. Israel says Palestinian civilians don’t exist…

Let me say that again. The Israeli President just blamed 5+ million civilians, half of which are children, for the Hamas attacks, and feels it’s their fault and they are worthy to be exterminated…

Folks… this is a genocide.

I can now say, unequivocally, that I not only do not support Israel, but denounce them fully.

I still denounce Hamas fully, and all acts of violence against civilians, but what Israel are doing is genocide.

https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1713197149180113028?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1713197149180113028%7Ctwgr%5Edb023c2be0c441186f3c070c645c8302cbf9e921%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F100percentfedup.com%2Fwatch-israeli-president-claims-there-are-no-innocents-in-gaza-including-civilians%2F


Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazarussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy