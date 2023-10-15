Isaac Herzog, President Israel - Genocide Alert

Thank goodness, it's short. That's all I can take of him.

He stole the Palestinian's homes, a little while back and sounds like he's trying to kill the rest of them, now that he has this open chance, by saying he's defending his home and with military backing from other nations to help do it, after a visit from Blinken.

This was found at Twitter, with poster's comment below, and I found it through... both links posted.

https://100percentfedup.com/watch-israeli-president-claims-there-are-no-innocents-in-gaza-including-civilians/

Clandestine@WarClandestine

GENOCIDE ALERT

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, says the quiet part out loud! He claims Israel are operating under international law, because the “entire nation” of Palestine “is responsible”. “This rhetoric that civilians are not aware, not informed, it’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime.”

HOLY SHIT… Israel are comfortable slaughtering civilians because they, quite literally, according to their President, view the Palestinian civilians as military combatants who are also responsible for the Hamas attacks. Israel says Palestinian civilians don’t exist…

Let me say that again. The Israeli President just blamed 5+ million civilians, half of which are children, for the Hamas attacks, and feels it’s their fault and they are worthy to be exterminated…

Folks… this is a genocide.

I can now say, unequivocally, that I not only do not support Israel, but denounce them fully.

I still denounce Hamas fully, and all acts of violence against civilians, but what Israel are doing is genocide.

https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1713197149180113028?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1713197149180113028%7Ctwgr%5Edb023c2be0c441186f3c070c645c8302cbf9e921%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F100percentfedup.com%2Fwatch-israeli-president-claims-there-are-no-innocents-in-gaza-including-civilians%2F



