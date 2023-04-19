Apocalypse WatchE102: AI and the Singularity. What is it? When will it happen?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Watcher is joined by Keghead, DQ and (fake) Gavin Newsome for a frank discussion of AI, the Singularity and possible consequences of rogue intelligence. "We've barely dipped a toe in the AI ocean and it's already turned to evil." Gavin Newsome claims to have found a way to solve the homeless problem that doesn't exist in California.