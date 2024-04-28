Protecting Our Children from Predators with MP Arnold Vierson

DONATE | faytene

www.faytene.tv





One of the most damaging things that can happen to any child is for them to be exposed to sexually explicit images and become addicted to them.





Stats:





Studies have found that 93% of boys and 62% of girls had been exposed to pornography in their early adolescent years.





Some studies found that among minors, children under 10 may now account for more than 20% of online pornography consumption.





Source: Fight the New Drug.





The Canadian Centre for Child Protection found more than 500 students who were sexually victimized or allegedly victimized by school personnel between 2017 and 2021.





Their site also states that thousands of young men and boys were the victims of financial s-xtortion crimes in 2022.





Our guest today, MP Arnold Vierson, has led the charge in Parliament to shine a light on the devastating impacts of the s-xual exploitation of minors.





Mr. Viersen chairs an inter-parliamentary committee made up of members of parliament and senators from various parties committed to fighting human trafficking and s-xual exploitation.





Today, he is providing an update on three bills: S-210, C-270, and C-63.





Thank you for joining us for this important conversation.

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________









If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join









FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC





YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene





Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene





Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv





Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv





Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#faytene #canada #arnoldvierson #children #protection



