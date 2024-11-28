It is a tragic day in Pakistan's history, with snipers causing hundreds of casualties by firing on unarmed protestors. In response, the military has initiated a harsh crackdown on demonstrators demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

There is widespread suspicion that Imran Khan's arrest was influenced by US pressure, as he supported a multipolar world and visited Russia on the day the Special Military Operation began, which upset many Western leaders.

WHO IS IMRAN KHAN & WHY IS HE IN JAIL?



Imran Khan, the cricket legend-turned-politician, who they used to call a 'Pakistani Trump,' served as Pakistan's PM from 2018 before he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.



◾️ Imran Khan's Arrest: Khan has been in jail since August 2023 for allegedly selling gifts worth more than 💰 140 million rupees that he received during his premiership (Toshakhana case (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/1112)), and in July 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “disclosing state secrets” (cypher case (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/1081)).

Ironically, the cypher, which Khan disclosed, contained a memo from 🇺🇸U.S. diplomat Donald Lu (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/2467), who promised Pakistan that "all will be forgiven" if Khan was removed from power.



◾️ Tensions With Army: Khan was probably the first modern politician in Pakistan who stood up to the military that, traditionally, has been playing a key role in Pakistan's politics and sits at the heart of the US-Pak relationship. Following his arrest, Khan 🪖 called Army Chief Asim Munir "power hungry," (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/4082) and accused him of conspiring with ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to drop corruption charges against him in exchange for his help in targeting Khan. Some openly call Munir a "US servant (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/7839)".



◾️ Khan and Multipolar World: Imran Khan broke down Pakistan's traditional course of alignment with the United States: in 2022, he visited Moscow during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking stronger ties on energy and defence. Following his ouster, Khan lamented that 🇮🇳 India was buying 🇷🇺 Russian oil (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/6175)despite U.S. pressure while his enemies in the Pak gov’t did not care about its own people.

◾️ U.S. Plot to Remove Khan: Khan has said the Deep State orchestrated his ouster with the help of the army because Washington was angry (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/3702) with his independent foreign policy, including the improvement of ties with Russia, Iran and China. He calls the current gov't of Shehbaz Sharif a "puppet" and believes the military leadership are the actual decision-makers in Pakistan. The Army had allegedly wanted to recognise Israel (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/3523) and compromise with India on Kashmir — but Khan was against it, and it was another reason for them to topple him.