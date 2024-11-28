© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is a tragic day in Pakistan's history, with snipers causing hundreds of casualties by firing on unarmed protestors. In response, the military has initiated a harsh crackdown on demonstrators demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.
There is widespread suspicion that Imran Khan's arrest was influenced by US pressure, as he supported a multipolar world and visited Russia on the day the Special Military Operation began, which upset many Western leaders.
Adding:
WHO IS IMRAN KHAN & WHY IS HE IN JAIL?
Imran Khan, the cricket legend-turned-politician, who they used to call a 'Pakistani Trump,' served as Pakistan's PM from 2018 before he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
◾️ Imran Khan's Arrest: Khan has been in jail since August 2023 for allegedly selling gifts worth more than 💰 140 million rupees that he received during his premiership (Toshakhana case (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/1112)), and in July 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “disclosing state secrets” (cypher case (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/1081)).
Ironically, the cypher, which Khan disclosed, contained a memo from 🇺🇸U.S. diplomat Donald Lu (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/2467), who promised Pakistan that "all will be forgiven" if Khan was removed from power.
◾️ Tensions With Army: Khan was probably the first modern politician in Pakistan who stood up to the military that, traditionally, has been playing a key role in Pakistan's politics and sits at the heart of the US-Pak relationship. Following his arrest, Khan 🪖 called Army Chief Asim Munir "power hungry," (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/4082) and accused him of conspiring with ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to drop corruption charges against him in exchange for his help in targeting Khan. Some openly call Munir a "US servant (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/7839)".
◾️ Khan and Multipolar World: Imran Khan broke down Pakistan's traditional course of alignment with the United States: in 2022, he visited Moscow during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking stronger ties on energy and defence. Following his ouster, Khan lamented that 🇮🇳 India was buying 🇷🇺 Russian oil (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/6175)despite U.S. pressure while his enemies in the Pak gov’t did not care about its own people.
◾️ U.S. Plot to Remove Khan: Khan has said the Deep State orchestrated his ouster with the help of the army because Washington was angry (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/3702) with his independent foreign policy, including the improvement of ties with Russia, Iran and China. He calls the current gov't of Shehbaz Sharif a "puppet" and believes the military leadership are the actual decision-makers in Pakistan. The Army had allegedly wanted to recognise Israel (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/3523) and compromise with India on Kashmir — but Khan was against it, and it was another reason for them to topple him.