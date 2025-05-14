INSIDE an oil tanker while Estonian Navy tries to DETAIN it in Baltic Sea - Russian jet flyby

INSIDE an oil tanker while Estonian Navy tries to DETAIN it

Ship had been sailing to Russian port when stopped in Baltic Sea, but it gets help from what looks like Russian jet flyby.

Estonian Navy lets it go, says flyover 'NOT acceptable in any way'.

Adding, next day:

Estonian FM Complains to U.S. Over Failed Attempt to Seize Tanker JAGUAR in Baltic Incident

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reportedly lodged a complaint with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a failed attempt by Estonian and NATO forces to intercept the civilian tanker JAGUAR in neutral waters.

Tsahkna claimed that a Russian fighter jet had “violated” Estonian airspace while Tallinn was attempting to redirect the Gabon-flagged vessel—headed for the Russian port of Primorsk—into Estonian jurisdiction. The accusation comes amid what appears to be an increasingly aggressive posture by Baltic NATO members in the region.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also commented on the incident, pointing to what he called a rise in maritime tensions:

“In connection with these events—and they’ve only increased over the last 6 to 12 months—we maintain an air policing mission over the Baltics, as well as the Baltic Sentry initiative, which focuses on protecting our critical underwater infrastructure,” Rutte stated.

ℹ️On May 14, NATO aircraft and Estonian naval units attempted to intercept the JAGUAR in international waters. The vessel, a civilian tanker flying the Gabonese flag, was pressured to enter Estonian waters where it could be detained—raising questions about the legality and motives of the operation.

The JAGUAR ultimately eluded capture and is now safely anchored near Primorsk.

Adding:

Putin held a phone conversation with President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during a technical stop-over of his special flight in Moscow.

💡 Key takeaways:

Putin expressed gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China for their efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

The president of Brazil informed Putin that he is fully committed to facilitating the success of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul.

Both leaders confirmed their commitment to developing the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership.